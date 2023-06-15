INDIA

RSS founder section dropped from text books, says Karnataka Education Minister Bangarappa

Karnataka’s Congress government, which has taken up the textbook revision exercise, on Thursday declared that the lesson on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been dropped from the textbooks.

The move is likely to trigger controversy as the BJP has stated that it won’t sit quiet if the syllabus is changed.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting, stated that whatever changes the BJP government had done have been reversed.

Noting that whatever is necessary in the interests of the children will be done, he said that they have made changes in Kannada textbooks from Class 6 to 10 and social science textbooks also from Class 6 to 10.

Bangarappa said that the textbooks would reach the students very fast, in less than 10 days.

Asked about which of the lessons been taken out, he said that whatever lessons were added by the previous BJP government have all been taken out. “For example, the Hedgewar lesson has been dropped,” he said.

“The BJP had repeated the same content in the syllabus. They have manipulated. The syllabus which was there before the revision by the BJP government would be retained,” he said.

He said that “some parts were removed by the BJP government on individual preferences”, adding that the text on right winger Chakravarthy Sulibele has been removed and lessons on social reformer Savitri Bai Phule, removed by the BJP, would be retained, Bangarappa stated.

