Even as the Tamil Nadu government denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march on Gandhi Jayanthi, the organization held a procession in Puducherry on Sunday.

In RSS terminology, the Union Territory of Puducherry comes under ‘Uttar Tamil Nadu Prant’. For organisational functioning, Tamil Nadu unit of the RSS is divided into two – Dakshin and Uttar Prants – and Puducherry comes under Uttar Prant.

The route march commenced from Balaji Theater and traversed through Cuddalore Road, Nehru Road, Bussi Road and Thiramalaiadigal Road.

According to the RSS office bearers, around 1200 participants took part in the route march organised by the RSS as part of its ‘Vijayadashami’ programme which is an annual programme of the organisation on its birthday. The RSS was formed at Mohitewade in Nagpur on a Vijayadashami day in 1925.

RSS Uttar Tamil Nadu Prant Saha Boudhik Pramukh, Rama Rajashekar delivered the keynote address at the function. Prant Prachar Pramukh, Narasimhan also participated.

Tamil Nadu government had denied permission to the RSS route march on October 2 citing security reasons and that it would affect the law and order situation in the state. The state home department had cited the banning of Islamist Organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 28, by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The state home department informed the Madras High Court that the October 2 route march of the RSS could not be permitted as it would affect the law and order situation in the state. The Madras High Court has now granted permission to the route march on November 6.

