RSS leader Indresh Kumar mourns Heera Ba’s death, terms it ‘irreplaceable’

Senior RSS leader and chief patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Indresh Kumar on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben and termed the loss “unbearable and irreplaceable”.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that the death of the Prime Minister’s mother is very sad and that Heeraba stood as a symbol of courage, simplicity, honesty and hard work. “Hundreds of salutations to her”.

“At this difficult hour, I extend my deepest condolences to him and his family,” he said.

The relationship between a mother and son runs very deep. For a son, nothing is above a mother’s love and the loss of a mother is an unbearable, unimaginable, irreparable loss.

Indresh Kumar said, “Lord Shri Ram should give place to the departed pious soul in his holy feet, May Heera Ba, the mother of crores of Indians, remain immortal.”

The Prime Minister’s mother, admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, breathed her last at 3.30 a.m. As soon as the news of her demise surfaced, tributes started pouring in.

