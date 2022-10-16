INDIA

RSS meet pays tributes to Mulayam, others

NewsWire
0
0

The four-day National Executive Board meeting of the RSS, which will discuss the expansion work of the Sangh as well as the prevalent current issues, began in Gauhania on Sunday by paying tributes to eminent personalities who passed away recently, including Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Apart from Mulayam Singh Yadav, tributes were paid to the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Swaroopanand; Hindu seer Acharya Dharmendra; former Chief Justice of India, R.C. Lahoti; comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry and archaeologist B.B. Lal.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’.

In the four-day meeting, discussion will be held to review the expansion work in view of the centenary of the RSS as well as on current issues.

Discussions will also be held on various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.

RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said the event will continue till October 19.

20221016-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 arrested in UP for duping 500 people for govt jobs

    Amit Shah on 2-day visit to J&K from today

    Six drown during Durga idol immersion in Ajmer district

    England made India forget how to play the third innings, indicates...