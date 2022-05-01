INDIASCI-TECH

RSS organises YouTube workshop in Jaipur

NewsWire
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday organised a “YouTube Workshop” at the Swastik Bhawan at Ambabadi in Jaipur.

The training workshop by RSS’s Publicity Department was presided over by YouTuber Vaibhav Singh.

About 88 YouTubers from different parts of Jaipur participated in the workshop, which was attended by Manoj Kumar, chief of Rajasthan region.

In the workshop, Singh shared details about complete process – from creating a channel on YouTube to making it popular. Apart from this, he enlisted the employment opportunities that can be generated through YouTube.

Singh further shared his thoughts on what kind of content a YouTuber should upload on the platform. He also elaborated the use of YouTube in marketing and informed the attendees about the things that should be kept in mind while posting videos.

The significance thumbnail and how to increase the viewers with the use of thumbnail was explained in detail to all the YouTubers.

“In this era of communication revolution, YouTube has become a great medium to bring the topics of social interest before the public; and now we all YouTubers also have the responsibility to use it in the interest of society,” he said.

In the workshop, RSS regional cum publicity chief Manoj Kumar said, “We should create the content which is in the interest of society and country.”

