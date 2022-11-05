The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to postpone its scheduled November 6 route march. The Vijayadashami route march of the RSS, scheduled for October 2, was postponed to November 6 after the ban on Islamist organisation Popular Front of India and the possibilities of communal violence.

RSS Dakshina Kshetreeya Sangachalak (RSS South Zone president) Prof Vanniyarajan, in a statement, said, “RSS has been conducting its route marches for the last 97 years across the nation in an organised manner. The route marches have been held peacefully in all the states of the country including Tamil Nadu.”

He further said, “The Madras High Court in its ruling yesterday permitted to conduct the route march in 44 locations instead of the 50 that was requested by the RSS, restricted the route march to be conducted only indoors or in an auditorium or within four walls of a compound.”

The RSS said that it will file an appeal against the ruling party and will not hold the route march of November 6.

Justice Iliyantharajan of Madras High Court had given permission for the route march to be conducted at 44 places instead of the 50 places.

He had even pulled up the police for not having granted permission to the route march earlier citing communal troubles.

