RSS turned BJP leaders into its mouthpieces in K’taka: Siddaramaiah

Launching a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Monday that RSS has turned state BJP leaders into its mouthpieces.

Talking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said that BJP is running a factory of lies and the RSS is behind the process.

“RSS is tutoring BJP leaders to target me,” he added.

State Transport Minister B. Sriramulu is repeating what is being taught by the RSS, Siddaramaiah said, as he went on to term state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel as a ‘joker’ who has ‘not taken part in any struggle or agitation”.

“It is proven that the ruling BJP is a 40 per cent government. To cover their blunders, BJP leaders are giving gifts to journalists. The gifts are given so that their scandals are not highlighted. A judicial probe should be initiated into the matter,” Siddaramaiah said.

“When former BJP Rajya Sabha member Rama Jois questioned reservation for backward classes in the court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM B.S. Yediyurappa remained tight-lipped, though they were the ones talking about reservation for OBCs,” the Congress leader said.

