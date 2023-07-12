A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad, a resident of Duma village, who was also the district work head of Sangh-affiliated organisation District Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when Shankar Prasad was travelling from his house to Shahrapura.

He also worked as a member of the village defence force team.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known, police said.

BJP MP Ravindra Pandey and RSS workers are demanding the arrest of the culprits.

2023071238008