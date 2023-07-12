INDIA

RSS worker killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

NewsWire
0
0

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad, a resident of Duma village, who was also the district work head of Sangh-affiliated organisation District Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when Shankar Prasad was travelling from his house to Shahrapura.

He also worked as a member of the village defence force team.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known, police said.

BJP MP Ravindra Pandey and RSS workers are demanding the arrest of the culprits.

2023071238008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Waterlogging, traffic congestion in Delhi after heavy rain (Lead)

    Ashes 2023: Australia’s strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs...

    Drug official, others, booked in Amethi for extortion

    Death toll related to Bengal panchayat polls increases to 42