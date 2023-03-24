INDIA

R’sthan police register case against Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri

NewsWire
0
1

The Udaipur police have registered a case against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The police has taken this action following his statement at a religious gathering held in Udaipur on Thursday.

In the Dharmasabha, Shastri called upon the people to install saffron flags in place of green flags which have been put up at the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand district.

The police have considered it an incitement to religious violence. Taking cognizance of his statement, a case was registered at Hathipol police station in the city. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said that his statement was provocative and controversial.

Police officials said Pandit Dhirendra Shastri used inflammatory words which heightened disputes between communities. After this statement, some youths tried to create a disturbance at Kumbhalgarh Fort on Thursday night and five of them have been arrested. A case has been registered against all of them at Kelwada police station.

20230324-210203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Graft case: Anil Deshmukh’s ED custody extended by 3 days (Ld)

    Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

    Maha: Amid trepidations in MVA-BJP, brisk voting for 6 RS seats

    NIA sleuths to visit K’taka over Bajrang Dal activist murder case