The Udaipur police have registered a case against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The police has taken this action following his statement at a religious gathering held in Udaipur on Thursday.

In the Dharmasabha, Shastri called upon the people to install saffron flags in place of green flags which have been put up at the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand district.

The police have considered it an incitement to religious violence. Taking cognizance of his statement, a case was registered at Hathipol police station in the city. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said that his statement was provocative and controversial.

Police officials said Pandit Dhirendra Shastri used inflammatory words which heightened disputes between communities. After this statement, some youths tried to create a disturbance at Kumbhalgarh Fort on Thursday night and five of them have been arrested. A case has been registered against all of them at Kelwada police station.

