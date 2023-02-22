INDIALIFESTYLE

RTC bus stolen from K’taka tracked in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

The police here have tracked the stolen bus attached to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) from a bus stand in Telangana state on Wednesday.

The thief had abandoned the bus and disappeared.

According to police, the bus bearing registration number KA 38 F 971 attached to Bidar depot was stolen from the Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. One of the wheels of the bus got stuck in the pothole beside the road near Antara Tanda close to the Bhookailasa Temple in Telangana.

The accused had driven away the bus in the early hours from the bus stand. The incident had come to light when the driver came to the bus stand in the morning and found it missing.

The CCTV footage showed the stolen bus moving towards Telangana via Tandur. After KKSRTC officials lodged a complaint, two special teams were formed to track the bus.

KKRTC had also formed four teams in Bidar and Kalaburagi and started searching for the bus in Telangana. Chincholi police have launched a hunt for the accused who attempted to steal the bus. The investigation is on.

20230222-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Sellers Collective opposes FOPNL, says it will destroy Indian cuisine

    Warning against visiting rocky places in Goa’s coastal areas

    ‘Wash women’s clothes’: Bihar court’s bail condition for rape accused

    How to wear a crop top in 6 different styles