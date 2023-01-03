Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday slammed the state’s Congress-led government over the demolition of the boundary wall of a temple on Monday night.

“The Congress government’s appeasement politics is at its peak… the incident of demolition of the wall of Lord Devnarayanji temple in Ajmer is unfortunate. I strongly condemn this, the behaviour of the police is condemnable,” he said.

“How many times will public faith be attacked? How many times will Hindu temples be demolished? (Ashok) Gehlot government should listen with open ears that this era is neither of Babar nor of Aurangzeb. If the damage caused to the temple of Lord Devnarayan is not resolved immediately, then the government will have to face a lot,” the BJP leader said.

The Gujjar community in Rajasthan was aggrieved over the demolition of the boundary wall of Devnarayan temple.

People from the Gujjar community have been protesting outside the temple since Monday night. At the same time, during the mahapanchayat on Tuesday morning, some youth later blocked the road. The police stopped the traffic in view of the raging protest.

On Monday night, at around 11.30 p.m., the Public Works Department demolished the boundary wall of the temple, terming it as encroachment.

It is being claimed that this temple is 200-year-old.

Later, it was decided to call a mahapanchayat. The crowd also tried to block the road at night but the police had cleared the road after persuasion. People alleged that the boundary wall of temple was demolished to hurt the sentiment of Gujjars.

