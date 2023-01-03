INDIALIFESTYLE

R’than BJP chief slams Gehlot govt over temple boundary wall demolition

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday slammed the state’s Congress-led government over the demolition of the boundary wall of a temple on Monday night.

“The Congress government’s appeasement politics is at its peak… the incident of demolition of the wall of Lord Devnarayanji temple in Ajmer is unfortunate. I strongly condemn this, the behaviour of the police is condemnable,” he said.

“How many times will public faith be attacked? How many times will Hindu temples be demolished? (Ashok) Gehlot government should listen with open ears that this era is neither of Babar nor of Aurangzeb. If the damage caused to the temple of Lord Devnarayan is not resolved immediately, then the government will have to face a lot,” the BJP leader said.

The Gujjar community in Rajasthan was aggrieved over the demolition of the boundary wall of Devnarayan temple.

People from the Gujjar community have been protesting outside the temple since Monday night. At the same time, during the mahapanchayat on Tuesday morning, some youth later blocked the road. The police stopped the traffic in view of the raging protest.

On Monday night, at around 11.30 p.m., the Public Works Department demolished the boundary wall of the temple, terming it as encroachment.

It is being claimed that this temple is 200-year-old.

Later, it was decided to call a mahapanchayat. The crowd also tried to block the road at night but the police had cleared the road after persuasion. People alleged that the boundary wall of temple was demolished to hurt the sentiment of Gujjars.

20230103-235206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K women become role models, their counterparts in PoK, China struggle...

    Short-format content now decides how we tell stories: Shardul Pandit

    Ten-fold hike in tariffs in Dudhwa & Pilibhit Reserve

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City continue unbeaten run, beat Kerala Blasters 2-0