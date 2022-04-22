A Class 12 question paper of Rajasthan Board has gone viral on social media, creating an uproar, as a few questions asked in the paper were reportedly aimed at ‘glorifying’ the Congress.

This is probably the first time that questions related to the Congress have been asked in the political science paper of the board exam in Rajasthan, which was held on Thursday, officials said.

The BJP has criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, demanding that officials preparing such question papers be suspended.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, meanwhile, said that the question paper might have been drafted by a Congress worker.

BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said that Congress should not play with the future of students.

“This is the first time that so many questions have been asked about a political party. The basic agenda of this question paper is to glorify the Congress,” he added.

Meanwhile, one question each has also been asked about the Communist Party of India and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Some of the questions asked in the paper were:

1. Briefly discuss the social and ideological alliance of Congress

2. The era of one-party dominance and the Congress system — challenges and restoration?

3. How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections?

4. Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?

5. Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general election and what was its mandate? Please discuss.

6. In the general election of 1971, there was an election for the restoration of the Congress. Explain it.

7. Who gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’?

8. After the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, there was a broad consensus among most of the parties on many important issues. Elaborate two out of them.

The BJP alleged that it was attempt to politicise board exams.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Education Minister, B.D. Kalla, clarified that the board is autonomous, and it has the right to prepare question papers.

