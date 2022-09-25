INDIA

R’than crisis: CLP meet cancelled as over 90 MLAs threaten to resign

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called on Sunday at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence has been cancelled as more than 90 Congress MLAs loyal to the veteran party leader threatened to resign, while demanding the new CM face be picked from their group.

“The MLAs want either Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister instead of Sachin Pilot,” Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told the media.

Gehlot reportedly received a call from Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal who asked him to “handle the situation” but the Chief Minister told the Congress’ central leadership that it was “not in his hands”.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot, meanwhile, is believed to be the central leaders’ choice for the chief ministerial position.

A delegation from the Gehlot camp has went to meet senior Congress leader Ajay Maken who is in Jaipur as observer for the CLP meeting.

These include state Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi.

Maken, speaking to the media, said: “We are not going to Delhi as of now. We have been asked to take feedback from each and every single MLA.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress high command has called both Gehlot and Pilot to Delhi.

