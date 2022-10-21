The mines department of Rajasthan government earned a revenue of Rs 3,420 crore till October 18, which is more than Rs 463 crore as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines, Subodh Agrawal said on Friday.

The official said this while attending the monthly review meeting of the mines department through video conference at the Government Secretariat on Friday.

He said that in the Amnesty Scheme 2022 of Departmental Dues and Interest Waiver of mines department, Rs 21,85,00,000 has been recovered in 141 cases.

In the scheme, along with the interest waiver, relief of up to 90 per cent and at least 40 per cent of the principal amount have also been given in different slabs according to the outstanding period.

In those cases where only the interest amount is due, instructions have been given to automatically waive all the interest amount by the concerned Mineral Engineer and Assistant Mineral Engineer.

The arrears and interest waiver scheme has been implemented for 6 months by issuing an order on August 29.

