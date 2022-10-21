BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

R’than mines dept reports higher revenue earning than last year

NewsWire
0
0

The mines department of Rajasthan government earned a revenue of Rs 3,420 crore till October 18, which is more than Rs 463 crore as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines, Subodh Agrawal said on Friday.

The official said this while attending the monthly review meeting of the mines department through video conference at the Government Secretariat on Friday.

He said that in the Amnesty Scheme 2022 of Departmental Dues and Interest Waiver of mines department, Rs 21,85,00,000 has been recovered in 141 cases.

In the scheme, along with the interest waiver, relief of up to 90 per cent and at least 40 per cent of the principal amount have also been given in different slabs according to the outstanding period.

In those cases where only the interest amount is due, instructions have been given to automatically waive all the interest amount by the concerned Mineral Engineer and Assistant Mineral Engineer.

The arrears and interest waiver scheme has been implemented for 6 months by issuing an order on August 29.

20221022-000603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IFAD partners with Uttarakhand to double rural incomes, build climate resilient...

    Indian PC market faces new disruption wave due to China lockdowns

    Pharma stocks surge on positive cues from Nifty healthcare, Cipla up...

    Increasing number of Indians are filing for patents: Economic Survey