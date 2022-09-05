INDIA

R’than: Teacher accuses minister of ‘working against minority’

A ruckus happened in the presence of Rajasthan Education Minister B.D. Kalla at the State Level Teacher Award Ceremony organised in Jaipur on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

During Kalla’s address, Amin Kayamkhani, president of the Urdu Teachers Association, went to stage, and sought looking into the pending appointment of Urdu teachers in primary education.

When an “apt response” was not received, he stood on the chair, and began shouting loudly, demanding the Chief Minister’s budget announcement be implemented soon.

Education Minister Kalla, Minister of State Zahida Khan and Minister of State Rajendra Singh Yadav were shocked to see the sudden commotion.

Seeing the uproar, the police took Kayamkhani into custody and took him to the Ashok Nagar police station.

The ceremony was being held on Monday at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur on the occasion of Teachers Day.

In his address, the Education Minister praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and talked about improving the standard of education in the present government.

Kayamkhani had remarked: “Why the primary level Urdu education has not been restored despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s 2021 budget announcement?”

“The CM had said 20 children will be enrolled to study Urdu in a school, that is, if they want to study, then teachers will be appointed by creating posts of Urdu teachers in those primary schools. Yet not a single Urdu teacher has been appointed in primary schools.”

Following the uproar, a few persons among the audience escorted him out of the auditorium.

