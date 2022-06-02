INDIA

RTI activist shot dead outside govt office in MP’s Vidisha

NewsWire
0
9

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Thursday, police said.

The incident in Vidisha, around 60 km from Bhopal, created panic among residents in the locality as Ranjeet Soni was shot dead close as he came out of a government office in broad daylight.

The local police reached the spot soon after the incident was reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Vidisha, Sameer Yadav told the press that the victim had gone to the Janpad Panchayat office to collect some documents.

As he was stepping out from the office and reached the gate, he was shot dead by an unidentified gunman, police said.

Police have started examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. “A case has been registered and police teams have been deployed to find out the accused,” the ASP said.

In February this year, a Dalit RTI activist was beaten up and was forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district.

An RTI activist was abducted and beaten to death by some unidentified people in Morena district, neighbouring Gwalior, in 2017.

A Bhopal-based RTI activist, who did not want to be named, said: “RTI activists are being threatened on a daily basis and it is becoming dangerous to work in Madhya Pradesh. We have been demanding the implementation of the whistleblower act in the state to protect RTI activists.”

20220603-002804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sub-Junior Men Academy Nationals: Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Naval Tata register...

    MEA objects to Singapore PM’s comment about Indian MPs facing criminal...

    37 cr inoculated across India after 175 days of vax drive

    ‘Don’t need to learn Ram Bhakti from those who killed Gandhi’