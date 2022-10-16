SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev captured his fourth tour-level title of the season on Sunday when he overcame Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 in the Gijon Open final, here.

In an entertaining clash, the top seed played aggressively to pull Korda from corner to corner. Rublev struck 29 winners, broke his opponent’s serve three times and committed just four unforced errors to triumph after 77 minutes.

The 24-year-old has boosted his ATP Finals qualifications chances by lifting the trophy in Gijon. Rublev is currently sixth in the ATP Live Race To Turin as he aims to compete at the prestigious end-of-year event – to be held from November 13-20 – for the third consecutive season.

Rublev enjoyed a strong week at the hard-court event in Spain, defeating Ilya Ivashka, Tommy Paul and Dominic Thiem en route to the final. He then played with confidence against Korda, outlasting the 22-year-old in heavy-hitting exchanges to secure his 47th tour-level win of the year.

The Russian now leads the American 2-0 in their ATP Head to Head series. Earlier this season, Rublev lifted titles in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade. He has now captured 12 tour-level crowns in his career.

Korda was aiming to win his second tour-level trophy and first of the season, having triumphed in Parma in 2021. He is up to No 36 in the ATP Live Rankings following his run to the final.

