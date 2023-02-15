ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ruchi Singh doesn’t believe in rejecting a project for bold scenes

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Ruchi Singh, who has been part of mythological dramas like ‘Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, said that she is now interested in grabbing different kinds of roles and is not hesitant to do a bold scene if the character demands.

Ruchi said: “I do feel that acting is a profession where you have to be ready to essay any kind of role, be it a negative one, positive one or a romantic one. Being in this profession, I can’t create boundaries or inhibitions for myself because, nowadays, there are a lot of good projects which demand bold scenes. So, I don’t believe in rejecting a project only because it has a close-proximity scene.”

She further added: “If I feel the scene justifies the screenplay and story and if it enhances the scene, I would love to perform it. For me, performing every scene is a part of my job, whether it’s a drunken scene or bold scenes, and I don’t find anything negative in this.”

At last, she shares that she is open to taking up any role or scene if it is the demand of the script and “shot aesthetically”.

“Nowadays, the choice of the viewers is also changing and everyone is open to the idea of adult scenes in any project. I am open to stretching the boundaries but the scene should be justified and shot aesthetically,” she concluded.

20230215-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Oberoi recalls working with the best in ‘Junglee’ as film...

    Chris O’Dowd to star in comedy series ‘Big Door Prize’

    Ayan Mukerji: We have managed to create a masterpiece with ‘Dance...

    Pooja Hegde’s inconsequential role in ‘Beast’ disappoints her fans