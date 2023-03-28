INDIA

Ruckus at IP College fest in Delhi, 7 detained

NewsWire
0
0

A group of people created ruckus at a women’s event which was being organized at IP College in North Delhi. The police said that after recording the statement of the girls they lodged case and have detained seven alleged accused.

“Today, IPCW’s fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed Gender minorities.

Men were chanting “Miranda IP dono hamara” ,”Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge,” tweeted one Anjali, an activist of AISA.A senior police official said that a programme namely Festival Shurti was organized at IP College premises which was meant to be only for women.

According to information, an artist Asees Kaur was to perform on Tuesday. The time of festival was from 10 am to 8 PM.

“There was excess crowd of students in the college near the gate.

Suddenly, at around 3 pm some overzealous students started making hurry to enter the college.

In the process there was heavy pressure on gates and some of the students fell down. Some of them got injured,” the official said.

The official said that they recorded the statement of the students and on the basis of their allegations a case under sections 188, 337 IPC was registed. The police said that those who were trying to create ruckus were detsined by them.

The police said that arrests will be made on the basis of cctv footages and other evidences.

20230328-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One-horned rhino killed in Kaziranga, first in 2 years

    India records 2,593 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

    Haryana Police freeze Rs 30L transaction siphoned off by fraudster

    UGC too weighs in against appointment of wife of Vijayan’s secretary