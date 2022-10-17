A team of Delhi Police on Monday visited the Miranda House college to scan the CCTV footage after a video went viral on social media in which unknown men were seen scaling the boundary wall and closed gate of the college.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, after taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on October 14 when the Diwali festival was being organised at the college campus. The fest was, however, open to only the girl students, but the boys entered the college after they came to know about the fest, the girls students had alleged.

According to a senior police official, in a viral video, a few men were seen attempting to enter a prominent women’s college campus by climbing the walls and based on the video, police have taken suo moto cognizance and a case of trespassing has been registered.

“Police teams are scanning the viral video and CCTV cameras of the college to know the entire sequence and identify the culprits,” he said, adding that further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to Delhi Police and Principal of Miranda House, seeking details of the incident and action taken so far. The DCW has asked them to provide details by October 20.

“The DCW has taken suo moto cognizance of an incident of sexual harassment with girls inside Miranda House college, University of Delhi. The Commission has come across various social media posts wherein it is stated that many boys entered the premises of Miranda House college by jumping the fence during Diwali fest and sexually harassed the girls present inside. Many girls seem to have narrated their ordeal on social media. This is a very serious matter,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, women development cell of Miranda House has also issued a statement and said that on October 14, within an hour of the beginning of the fest, long queues of eager students had wrapped around the block and soon it became apparent that college could not contain any more people following which the attendees were asked to evacuate and go out of the college premises.

“Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration tried to prevent them from being on campus,” said the women development cell’s statement.

“They (men) entered the restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests from professors and staff, instead they responded rudely to appeals to behave and invaded students’ personal space,” the statement further added.

