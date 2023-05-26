INDIALIFESTYLE

Ruckus at Patna airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed

NewsWire
0
0

Agitated passengers created ruckus at the Patna airport after a SpiceJet flight was delayed, said officials here on Friday.

The passengers, who were scheduled to fly to Delhi on Thursday, waited for the entire night and finally the flight was available in the morning hours of Friday.

The Patna-bound SG 471 from New Delhi was diverted to Varanasi airport on Thursday evening. The airline company claimed that the flight could not land at the Patna airport due to bad weather. Hence, it was diverted to Varanasi. The same flight had to return from Patna to Delhi.

The flight was scheduled to depart from the Patna airport at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. The airlines company informed the passengers that the flight was delayed for four hours and it will depart at 8.30 p.m. Accordingly, the passengers reached Patna airport at 6.30 p.m., but the flight did not reach. The airlines finally informed the passengers at 10.15 p.m. that the flight was not coming to Patna in the night and hence it would be available on Friday morning.

Following the development, the passengers present at the airport created ruckus at the counter of SpiceJet. Some returned home but the majority stayed at the airport for the entire night.

The passengers claimed that the weather of Patna was clean, still the airline company diverted the SG 471 flight to Varanasi.

20230526-111605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moderate rain, snowfall in J&K, weather to improve Monday onwards

    J&K LG briefs PM, Home Minister on Amarnath cloudburst

    Karishma Tanna showcases trauma after being accused of murder in ‘Scoop’...

    Encounter breaks out in Shopian district