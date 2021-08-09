The Opposition’s protests continued on Monday in the Lok Sabha and the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day after several disruptions.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding discussion on the alleged Pegasus snooping case, inflation, three farm laws and other issues.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 p.m., the BJP lawmaker Rama Devi, who was in the chair, asked the agitating members to take their seats as the important discussion has to take place in the House.

Requesting them, she further said that the people will question their conduct, but the opposition members continued their protests in the Well, displaying placards.

Rama Devi then adjourned the House for the day.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday were disrupted again and again and when it resumed at 12.20 p.m., BJP Member Rajendra Agrawal who was presiding the House, asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the two Bills related to her Ministry.

While moving the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Finance Minister said that this was a very important Bill which aimed to bring in eas-of-doing business between smaller and big partners, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while the other Bill moved by her, will felicitate the depositors to get back their deposit up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days.

This will be effective from now, she further said, adding that the cooperative banks which have already come under the stress, even their depositors will benefit, they will get Rs 5 lakh within 90 days.

These two Bills were passed without discussion in the House.

Then Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also moved for consideration and passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill amid din which was also passed without discussion.

The Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while opposing the Tribal Bill, said that he congratulates the tribal community on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. He also said that Opposition wanted to congratulate the tribal communities, but the government was not allowing discussion.

Responding to the Opposition’s charges that the Government has been evading discussion, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that they welcome all the discussions.

“We are ready to debate throughout the day, I urge the protesting members to go back to their seats. You pass the Bill after discussion; we will take your suggestions”, he added.

