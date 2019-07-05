Ruckus in DERC public hearing; AAP, BJP accuse each other of misbehaviour, violence

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Leaders of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP on Wednesday created a ruckus in the public hearing of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and accused each other of misbehaviour and violence.

The leaders of the two parties were in the public hearing where Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was to present his petition on tariffs for 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Gupta in his petition demanded the AAP government roll back the fixed charges and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charges (PPCAC), surcharge and pension trust surcharge.

Soon after the hearing started, the two parties started blaming each other.

While the AAP MLAs protested against BJP MLAs sitting in the VIP area, the BJP MLAs were not happy with the AAP being allowed to speak first.

“It all started with DERC inviting (AAP MLA) Nitin Tyagi to speak on first-come-first-served basis. And (BJP MLA) O. P. Sharma interrupted Tyagi. Then people asked BJP to reduce electric tariffs in BJP-ruled states,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The AAP also accused BJP leaders of using “filthy language against woman MLAs of the AAP”.

While Bharadwaj said BJP MLAs snatched papers from AAP MLA Rakhi Birla and tore them up, Gupta alleged that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh snatched and tore away his petition.

Later, speaking to the media, Gupta said the AAP converted the public hearing into a “rowdy public meeting where the party loyalists indulged in misbehaviour and violence”.

“It only shows the frustration of AAP at its non-performance towards the fag end of its rule. I was violently prevented from submitting my petition before DERC. MLA Jarnail Singh went to the extent of snatching the petition and tearing it into pieces. BJP MLAs O.P. Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan, Col. Davinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai were manhandled. The representatives of various RWAs were manhandled and maltreated. They were not allowed to present their case in the public hearing,” Gupta said.

