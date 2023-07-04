INDIA

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly as BJP protests delay in implementing poll promises

Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday as BJP legislators stormed the well of the House against the delay in implementation of  five poll promises of the ruling Congress.

Proceedings of both the Houses were disrupted following the commotion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested the BJP members to stop the ruckus and to participate in the proceedings.

He said, “Adjournment motion is discussed after the Question Hour and Zero Hour and you can discuss whatever you want to then.”

Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party’s protest against the Siddaramiah government not implementing its poll promises will continue till the Assembly session comes to a close on July 14.

Notably, the ‘Anna Bhagya ‘scheme or five kg of grains to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families had run into rough weather following the unavailability of rice and the government missed the deadline of July 1.

The government had then decided to credit money into the account of beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 34 per kg till the government could source rice.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has decided not to sell rice directly to states following a directive of the central government.

The ‘Shakthi’ scheme offering free rides for women in non- luxury buses has already commenced while the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme providing Rs 2000 to a month to the women head of an APL/BPL family will be effective from August.

The benefits of the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme providing free 200 units of electricity will be reflected in the bills from August.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme providing Rs 3000 per month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1500 to unemployed diploma holders who passed in 2022-23 will also be launched soon.

