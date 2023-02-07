Ruckus broke out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a BJP MP allegedly ‘glorified sati’ (an age-old practice of self-immolation), but later the matter was resolved after the intervention by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

BJP MP C.P. Joshi while speaking on the motion of thanks of the President’s Address mentioned about ‘sati’ and ‘Jauhar’. The opposition MPs alleged that he was glorifying the ‘sati’ which was banned in the country.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule were the first ones to object to it and despite the Speaker’s assurances that he will expunge it the pandemonium continued.

It was alleged that DMK MP A. Raja and Kanimozhi were seen walking towards C.P. Joshi seat, but WCD minister Irani intervened.

After that Joshi clarified that neither he nor his party supports the ‘sati’. He said he had only referred to Padmavati, the queen of Mewar.

Discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address began on Tuesday and BJP MP C.P. Joshi initiated the debate.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Tuesday on the Adani row as the notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and the adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha were rejected by the respective presiding officers and the opposition took objection to it.

