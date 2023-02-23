INDIA

Ruckus in MCD House rages overnight; councillors throw ballot boxes

NewsWire
0
0

The late night showdown in MCD house during the election of the six Standing Committee members, continued till early Thursday with the AAP and BJP engaging in unabated sloganeering.

Councillors of both parties came to blows, threw the ballot boxes in the well and hurled water bottles at each other. The newly-elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi had to be escorted out amid ruckus. The AAP alleged that the BJP women councillors were interrupting the voting process.

This led to constant disruptions which further delayed the election.

The House was adjourned nine times since last night amid pandemonium.

Besides raising slogans against AAP, the BJP councillors also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for an hour after AAP candidates were elected to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

However, when the sitting commenced after the adjournment, the election of six Standing Committee members was delayed which triggered sloganeering by BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors alleged that the AAP had pre-planned to delay the Standing Committee members election.

20230223-104202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police issue new instructions to Pak nationals in UP’s Saharanpur

    ‘Trinamool ka khela khatam, vikas shuru’: PM Modi (Ld)

    On Annadurai’s birth anniversary, 75 life convicts released from prison

    12-yr-old who left home to bid adieu to Mulayam in UP