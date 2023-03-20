INDIA

Ruckus in Meghalaya Assembly over Governor’s speech in Hindi

NewsWire
0
0

Chaos erupted in the Meghalaya Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on Monday after Governor Phagu Chauhan delivered his speech in Hindi.

Four members of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), including MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, stormed out of the house.

Even though the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Speaker Thomas Sangma claimed that copies of the speech were given out in Hindi, Basaiawmoit argued that this was an improper gesture because English is the House’s official language.

“The Central government was hesitant to recognise the Khasi and Garo languages, and the Governor was speaking to the house in Hindi,” he said.

Although the Speaker urged the members to let the Governor finish his speech, the four VPP MLAs left the House shortly after.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: “We may have differences in opinion, but this is not a good gesture.”

20230320-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held at Delhi airport with Saudi riyal worth Rs 41L

    Banks write off Rs 10L cr in last 5 FYs

    Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer...

    Parliament Budget session may conclude on Thursday