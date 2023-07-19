BJP legislators on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Rajasthan assembly over the paper leak issue.

During Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former minister Vasudev Devnani and BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti raised questions over the recruitment examination paper leaks.

Rathore claimed that Congress leader Gopal Kesawat, who was arrested for allegedly taking bribes, had links with Rajasthan Public Service Service Commission (RPSC) members.

The BJP created a ruckus, demanding the dissolution of the RPSC and a CBI inquiry into the RPSC recruitments that have taken place so far.

Raising the matter, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said: “Corruption is rampant in RPSC. If you don’t believe us, at least believe Pilot ‘saheb’ (Sachin Pilot). He had demanded that RPSC should be disbanded. There should be a CBI inquiry into all the RPSC exams held till now. Those people who are connected with paper leaks should be removed and a CBI inquiry should be done as to how far they got connected with the mafia. Jobs are being sold..

“Three agencies found in the survey that no work is done without corrupt practices… 18 papers have been leaked, 14 exams were cancelled. At least 1.30 crore candidates appeared and paid a fee of Rs 400 crore. The hopes of those youths were shattered by the paper leak. This is the first time that notes and gold were found instead of files in the secretariat,” he added.

