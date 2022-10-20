The administration has sealed Rudra builders’ project for not depositing Rs 25 crore.

This follows the district administration’s steady action to get the orders of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) followed.

The district authorities of Tehsil Dadri sealed the project on Wednesday.

UP RERA had issued Recovery Certificates (RCs) against the builder for not following its orders. The builder owed Rs 25 crore of about 50 RCs and did not deposit the outstanding amount despite being given several notices, said Deputy District Magistrate Dadri, Alok Gupta.

On Wednesday, the Tehsil team reached the builder’s project in Sector 16C of Greater Noida West. They cleared more than 100 labourers and employees working inside and then sealed the project.

