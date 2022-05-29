India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s competition at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Serbia’s Lazar Kovacevic won gold while Croatian Miran Maricic bagged silver and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze. Rudrankksh shot 153.7 in the ranking round to bow out first along with Poland’s Maciej Kowalewicz.

Miran topped the round with 261.8 while Lazar was second with 260.9. The final was neck and neck till the Serb pipped it 16-14 from the Croat.

