Maharashtra’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, won the Men’s 10m Air Rifle T6 National Shooting Selection Trials at the MP State Shooting Academy Range, registering a 16-6 victory over Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Rudrankksh and Aishwary finished first and second in the eight-man semi-final stage, with scores of 261.9 and 261.3 respectively, to set themselves up for the gold medal decider.

Earlier, in the 392-strong qualifying field, Rudrannkksh shot 630.2 to finish second behind the Air Force’s Ravi Kumar, who shot a round of 630.7. Aishwary shot 629.4 to finish fourth.

Rajasthan’s Yash Vardhan was the other star of the day, registering the double with wins in both the Junior Men’s and Youth Men’s 10m Air Rifle T6 trials.

In the Juniors he beat Rudrankksh 17-7 in the final while in the Youth section he overcame Andhra’s Maddineni Umamahesh with a tighter 17-15 scoreline.

