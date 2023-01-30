SPORTS

Rugby India kicks off 2023 with the National Rugby 15s Championship (Division 1) in Odisha

The National Rugby 15s Championship (Division 1) has kicked off at KIIT University, here with a total of 17 teams participating in the Men’s and Women’s category, including some of the biggest names from the Indian national teams.

“Clubs form the building blocks of Rugby in India. A player’s loyalty first emanates from their club and finds its fiercest avatar when playing for the nation. It gives Rugby India immense pride and satisfaction to organise three national Inter-Club 15s Rugby tournaments (Division 1, Division 2, and Division 3) for both men and women.

“Division 1 is the jewel in the crown and holding it at KIIT Bhubaneswar befits its status. We wish all the clubs the very best for this landmark tournament.” said Rahul Bose, president, Rugby India.

As the biggest club rugby tournament in the country, the event will also be used as an opportunity to scout the best players in the 15s format, both for the men and the women’s national teams.

A total of 10 teams will be competing in the Men’s category and 7 teams will be vying for the top spot in the Women’s category.

