Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih to be contestants on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Popular TV actresses Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih will be seen doing daring stunts on the action-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. They shared their excitement on joining the show and stepping out of their comfort zone to do adventurous activities

‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’ actres Ruhi said: “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears. When the opportunity to be part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ came my way, I knew I had to take it up.”

She added: “The show’s challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I’m excited to take them head-on. It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I’m going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”

On the other hand, for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Anjum, this is going to be an entirely new experience as for the first time she is participating in a reality show.

She said: “I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality TV for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test.

“While talking about the challenges on the show, she said: “The challenges are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will be airing soon on Colors.

20230420-181401

