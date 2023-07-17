INDIA

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘KKK 13’

NewsWire
0
0

Television star Ruhi Chaturvedi faced an early exit, as the first contestant to be eliminated from the thrilling adventure of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Ruhi’s tryst with the show started on an exhilarating note as she got her wish of performing a chopper-related stunt.

This stunt marked host Rohit Shetty’s entry on the show and had contestants clinging to a cargo bag tied to the chopper by a rope.

Unfortunately, Ruhi lost her grip on the bag and plunged into the water body below the chopper. Her mettle was tested in another stunt that required her and Anjum Fakih to strike a balance on a two-storied see-saw glass tunnel while Ruhi handed the flags to Anjum, who had to paste the flags on the other end of the tunnel.

The khatra element was that both the stunt partners had to crawl across the slippery glass and maintain a balance to avoid the risk of falling into a vast water body from a height.

The highlight of the episode for Ruhi was that she lived her dream of pulling off an action movie stunt by having her car topple over a trolley.

In the last stunt of the episode, Ruhi confronted her fear of reptiles and snakes as she was tasked with escaping a coffin by unlocking herself with keys placed in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures.

Bidding farewell to ‘KKK 13’, Ruhi shared: “Even if my ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ journey was short and sweet, it was worth it. I learnt a lot about myself and how to train my mind in the face of fears. I’m going to treasure these lessons for life. It was a pleasure to have spent time with some of the kindest and nicest people in Cape Town.”

“Some of the contestants on the show are now my friends. Everyone was competitive and they handled their fears in a commendable way. I’m grateful for the viewers and contestants who’ve rooted for me. A huge shout-out to Rohit sir for encouraging us all to fulfill our potential,” she added.

This season’s lineup boasts a diverse range of contestants from various backgrounds, including seasoned actor Rohit Bose Roy, Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah, popular television stars like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Sheezan M Khan.

Additionally, rapper Dino James, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, and Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir have added their unique flair to the competition.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on COLORS.

— IANS
sp/prw

2023071740424

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 NE states to be connected by a single train

    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes giant boxing gloves to wish Lovlina

    Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with ‘The White Tiger’ co-actor Rajkummar...

    PM Modi mentions restoration of Secunderabad stepwell in ‘Mann Ki Baat’