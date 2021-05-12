Alleging that 23 persons had died in the Ruia Hospital tragedy here, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Wednesday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of hiding the facts.

The state government had stated that eleven persons had died at the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Monday following disruption in oxygen supply due to delay in arrival of an oxygen tanker from Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the CPI leader read out the details of 23 persons who had allegedly lost their lives in the tragedy.

He also wondered why the state government, led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, is unable to corner the Central government on oxygen shortage that is plaguing the state.

“The state government is not coming out with the facts on the death toll in the Ruia Hospital tragedy. Won’t they get oxygen tankers at least two days in advance,” he questioned.

“The enquiry committee formed by the government will not serve any purpose,” he added.

–IANS

pvn/arm