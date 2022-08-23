BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rule-based multi-asset strategy can be superior alternative to traditional fixed income: Motilal Oswal

NewsWire
0
0

In the current volatile market conditions, a rule-based asset strategy which can be alternative to traditional fixed income, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth said.

The advantage of having an equal-weighted portfolio is having a rule-based strategy across asset classes.

According to Motilal Oswal, gold has generated 8 per cent returns (YTD) in INR terms, ASAP 1 per cent and Nifty 2 per cent.

Equity is likely to catch up with gold as global central banks slow down the pace of rate hikes in the remaining part of the year. The returns provided shows the importance of asset allocation in a portfolio.

“The Indian economy & markets are at an inflexion point. A confluence of factors will lead to sustainable growth this decade from Indian equities. The number of UHNW individuals is expected to grow from 6,884 in 2020 to 11,198 by 2025,” said Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Equities are hedged against Gold Funds and Arbitrage funds that provide cushion against any major fall.

While on the upside, the fund enjoys higher returns from Indian and US equities.

The ASAP portfolio from 1990 to 2022 grew at a compounded average growth rate of 11.7 per cent against 9.9 per cent growth of gold, 8.3 per cent growth of debt and 13.8 per cent and 13 per cent growth of Indian and US equities, respectively.

“The ASAP is an all-weather strategy and a superior alternative to fixed income funds,” said Nitin Shanbhag, Head, Investment Products, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

20220823-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alphabet’s profit slides over $1 bn as Search & Cloud biz...

    Budget specifies customs duty change on several items

    Thums Up puts ‘Thunder’ into Coke India’s performance, becomes $1 bn...

    PSU non-life insurers forgo premium, not to hike premium for staff...