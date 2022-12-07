For 70-years dynasts ruled Jammu and Kashmir. They used power and authority to grind their axes and stick to their chairs.

Till August 5, 2019-when the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories-politicians were the undisputed rulers with power getting transferred from one family to another.

Scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution ended the fear, corruption and the rule of dynasts in J&K once for all.

For seven decades J&K’s social setup witnessed erosion as the inconsistent approach of the rulers encouraged separatism, corruption and oppression.

Since 1990 Pakistan sponsored cross-border terrorism in J&K has been posing a tough challenge. The army, paramilitary forces and police have played a commendable role in neutralizing the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir. They have given a befitting reply to the terrorists and their sponsors.

The crackdown against terror became more intense after the Parliament took a “historic decision” in August 2019 under the command of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ended the so-called special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled. All round economic growth has become the government’s priority. The aim is clear that every citizen should be able to live a dignified life in a peaceful environment.

The new dynamism in rural infrastructure has revolutionized the very concept of governance in rural J&K.

Marginalised groups

After facing discrimination for seven decades the marginalised groups are being brought at par with other sections of the society. The wheels of progress are moving at a very fast pace to ensure that no one is left behind.

The message is clear that the coming times belong to one nation, one mission and one constitution. The helmsmen are putting in all the efforts to make the lives of the people comfortable without any discrimination.

For 70-years people of J&K faced multiple problems as the Himalayan region was largely burdened by separatism, corruption and rule of a limited number of families. But during the past three years J&K has emerged as a symbol of empowerment in the entire country.

Regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by “biting the Article 370 bullet” has led to J&K getting rid of mismanagement and all kinds of helplessness.

In 2021, 51000 projects were completed

In the 2020-21 the executing agencies in J&K completed 51,000 projects. They were able to achieve this feat due to fear and a corruption-free system.

The elimination of separatism and terrorism has led to the administration focusing on the needs and requirements of a common citizen. Till 2019, J&K used to figure at the bottom of the road construction in the country. During the past two years the Union Territory has jumped to third place in the country.

Earlier, in J&K, 6 km of road was built daily, whereas today 20 km of road is being constructed every day.

In 70 years, investment of only Rs 15,000 crore came into Jammu and Kashmir, but in just one year the government has been able to bring investment of Rs 51,000 crore.

Today the farmer of Jammu and Kashmir is selling his fruits and vegetables not only in Delhi but also in markets of Dubai. The aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been linked with the aspirations of the country.

Terror ecosystem

Security forces during the past three years have dismantled the terror eco-system in the Himalayan region. The local recruitment in the terror outfits has come down to zero and foreign terrorists aren’t finding any local support.

From January to October this year, 40 foreign terrorists were killed in different encounters with the security forces. All the terror outfits are facing leadership crisis as the foreign terrorists sent by Pakistan are finding it hard to garner local support.

During the past three years terrorist bosses sitting across the Line of Control have made multiple attempts to disrupt peace in J&K but all their attempts have been thwarted due to security forces working in close coordination with each other and the people.

People in Kashmir have understood that Pakistan sponsored terrorism is nothing but a deathtrap. They are no more interested in Pakistan propaganda. A common man in J&K has witnessed an unprecedented development after August 5, 2019, and he doesn’t want terror and terrorists to return.

Foreign terrorists are no more welcome in Kashmir as people are refusing to provide shelter, food and other logistic support to them.

Local youth are not showing any inclination towards joining the terror groups. Nor are they acting as their conduits. The J&K youth are busy chasing their dreams and are staying away from the violence. Only a handful of misguided youngsters are falling in the trap of terrorists but most of the youth have said no to stone-pelting and other forms of the violence.

Eliminating terror, ultimate aim

The security forces have embarked on a mission to locate the last terrorist in J&K and eliminate him. The mission is clear that J&K has to be made terrorism free.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing a gathering in frontier Reasi town minced no words to send a message that “anti-terrorist operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated in J&K.”

“Jammu and Kashmir government is committed that until last terrorist and mentors on the ground are eliminated, anti terrorist operations will not be stopped and assault on terror ecosystem will not be slowed down,” the L-G said.

Fear of terrorists has disappeared and a common man is no more scared of the gun. He has already become a part and parcel of the final assault that has been launched against the gun-totting terrorists active in J&K.

The corruption in the Union Territory has become a thing of the past as the Anti-Corruption Bureau was given more teeth and the jurisdiction of the Central Bureau of Investigation has automatically been extended to J&K. Both the anti-graft bodies are playing a vital role to end corruption in the erstwhile princely state. The government has chosen the path of “reform, perform and transform” which has made a huge difference.

The dynasts (traditional Kashmir-based politicians) have lost relevance as all their slogans of autonomy, self-rule and Azadi have no takers left.

Political parties and the families that used to believe that J&K is their fiefdom have been cut to size. Leaders of these parties are aware that returning to power in J&K is a distant dream.

