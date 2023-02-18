INDIA

Ruling BJP all set to build magnificent Ram Mandir in south K’taka

Ruling BJP in its attempts of outreach to people of southern Karnataka region is all set to build a magnificent Ram Mandir in Ramnagar district of the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced in the budget that the Rama Devara Betta (Lord Ram’s Hill) near Ramnagar city would be uplifted.

Ramnagar District In-Charge and Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan has confirmed that Ramnagar city would be developed as Ayodhya of south India. “There is ‘Ram’ in the name of the city Ramnagar. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared sooner and next steps would be taken,” he said.

Ruling BJP has plans of inviting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the ground breaking ceremony of the temple. Local people believe that there is a traditional connection between Ayodhya and Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara.

The plan is to build Ramadevara Betta on the lines of Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The sacred mud will be collected from Ayodhya and it will be mixed with soil at Ramadevara Betta when construction begins.

Minister Ashwath Narayan has clarified that the concern has been raised as the Ramadevara Betta comes in the area of Vulture Sanctuary. However, it will be taken care that the sanctuary is not affected. “Objections are raised for political reasons. There is no need for bird lovers to get concerned,” he said.

Ramnagar district is considered as the bastion of JD (S) and Ramnagar constituency is presently represented by Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. JD(S) is now contemplating to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Kumaraswamy from Ramnagar in the upcoming assembly elections.

