INDIA

Ruling BJP all set to invite PM, other bigwigs for poll campaign in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka BJP, in an upbeat mood after post poll surveys indicated victory in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, is all set to invite party bigwigs to the state for campaigning.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled tentatively before May 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will discuss development and national security, whereas Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would focus on Hindutva during the campaigning, said sources.

The party has planned a series of public meetings of the central leaders as the Shri Rama Sena has announced that it would ensure the defeat of the BJP in the assembly elections.

Party insiders confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being invited for the inauguration of the Metro Phase II project in Bengaluru soon. PM Modi, who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Kempe Gowda International Airport Terminal 2 recently, has agreed to come again, sources said.

The 15 kilometre long Metro route between Byappanahalli and Whitefield, which connects tech hub ITPL to the central business district, is much sought after by the commuters.

This development and Modi’s appeal would boost the prospects of the BJP in the state, say insiders. Party sources say that Yogi Adityanath would tour three coastal districts and the south part of Karnataka.

The central leaders would tour with former CM Yediyurappa while others would focus on the north Karnataka region.

20221207-174006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, B’desh should work together for crime-free border: Jaishankar

    Demand spikes for U’khand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

    Two lakh Himachal trout ova to be dispatched to Sikkim

    Equity market awaits US Fed meet for fresh cues, says Swastika...