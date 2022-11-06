INDIA

Ruling BJP sounds poll bugle with back to back conventions in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded poll bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday.

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The ‘Jan Sankalp’ yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport, during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, he said.

Bommai said since ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda was a visionary king because of which the statue is named as ‘Statue of Prosperity’. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress & prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, he added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M.P.Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, he stated.

20221106-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    bbb Six properties around Mumbai to soak in the best of monsoons

    CBI nabs CGST Inspector in Maha’s Palghar for graft

    Rupee ends marginally up, but remains near record low

    Rupee expected to remain under pressure in near-term: Report