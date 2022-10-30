WORLD

Ruling, opposition parties to hold emergency meetings over Itaewon stampede

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling and opposition parties are set to hold emergency meetings on Sunday to discuss a deadly stampede at Seoul’s Itaewon district that killed at least 149 people during Halloween celebrations.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said it has canceled scheduled meetings and will instead convene a meeting at the National Assembly to discuss emergency response plans.

“It is an unprecedented, massive safety accident,” PPP chief Chung Jin-suk wrote on Facebook.

“We need to closely look into the cause of the accident.”

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said its leadership will gather for an emergency meeting to look into the cause of the deadly tragedy and come up with response plans, Yonhap news agency reported.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung said he was “shocked and devastated” and vowed to make efforts to handle the aftermath of the accident.

“We have to focus on promptly identifying victims and supporting their bereaved families as well as healing and recovery of injured people,” Lee wrote on Facebook.

“(The party) should also provide maximum support for police, fire authorities and medical staff.”

20221030-064206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian police busts fraud gang for study abroad scams

    Ethiopian Airlines commences flights with fully vaccinated crew

    EU countries agree on ‘solidarity vaccine’

    Shombi Sharp of US appointed to head UN ops in India