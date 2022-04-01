INDIA

Ruling party MLA’s brother among beneficiaries of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

Relatives of some Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders allegedly figure among the beneficiaries of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, the flagship scheme of the state government for empowerment of Dalits.

The TRS government has come under criticism after the brother of a ruling party legislator figured in the list of beneficiaries of the scheme was circulated widely on social media.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah’s brother Thatikonda Suresh Kumar is allegedly among those who were sanctioned Rs.10 lakh each under the scheme.

Rajaiah is a member of the Assembly from Station Ghanpur constituency (SC) in Jangaon district while Suresh Kumar is a village sarpanch in the same constituency.

Relatives of some local public representatives of the ruling party in the constituency are also said to be among the beneficiaries.

Leaders of opposition Congress and BJP have alleged that the MLA got his relatives and followers included in the list of beneficiaries of ‘Dalit Bandhu’. They said the benefits of the scheme are not reaching the poor Dalits who deserve the financial assistance as the rich and powerful were cornering the benefits.

The ruling party, however, dismissed the allegations of irregularities in the scheme and called them a part of conspiracy by the opposition to derail the scheme. A senior leader said the government would take corrective measures if specific instances come to its notice. He, however, condemned the allegations that the TRS leaders were enjoying benefits of the scheme meant for Dalits.

In 2022-23 budget presented in the Assembly last month, Rs 17,700 crore was allocated for Dalit Bandhu which was launched last year on pilot basis for economic empowerment of Dalits. Under the scheme, every Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh grant for any entrepreneurial activity of its choice.

The TRS government says it is the first of its kind scheme in the country providing the highest amount of assistance directly to the beneficiary.

Finance Minister Harish Rao had announced that in all the Assembly segments of the state, 11,800 families would get the benefit at the rate of 100 families per segment.

He also stated that by the end of next financial year, the scheme would cover two lakh families.

20220401-222201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With China as the common factor, India-Japan ties move to the...

    Tripura violence: SC grants protection from arrest to journos, issues notice

    Biren, Biswajit rush to Delhi again for talks on govt formation...

    Delhi’s minimum temperature to dip to 6 degrees on Dec 17