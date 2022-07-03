The music video of ‘Rum Bum Bum’, the first single from director Sundar C’s upcoming laugh riot, ‘Coffee With Kadhal’, has garnered a million views on YouTube.

The song, a hit number which was originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Micheal Madana Kama Rajan’, has been revisited by Ilaiyaraaja’s son Yuvan Shankar Raja in the upcoming comedy caper.

One more interesting fact is that the song ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’ had Kamal Haasan and Kushboo dancing to it. ‘Coffee With Kadhal’, for which the song is being revisited, has actress Kushboo producing it.

Actress Divya Darshini, who is acting in the film, reacted excitedly to the response on Twitter.

“One Million love and views come up for the trending ‘Rum Bum Bum’ music video from ‘Coffee With Kaadhal'”

The film, featuring actors Jiiva and Jai in the lead, will be a feel good, comedy entertainer. Shot extensively in Ooty, it will have a lot of family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion and comedy.

Apart from Jai and Jiiva, the film will also feature actors Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malavika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta and Samyuktha Shanmugham among others.

