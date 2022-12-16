The ruling NDA is facing rumblings after Chief Minister N. Rangasawmy and the state BJP crossed swords.

In a recent statement, the chief minister had came out with grievances against the central government and sought more powers for the territorial government in Puducherry led by him.

The BJP which is the alliance partner of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) of Rangasamy retorted to the Chief Minister’s statement against the Centre by raking up the new liquor policy of the territorial government.

BJP Puducherry state president, in a statement said that its pan-India policy was against alcohol and that the stance of the 12 BJP MLAs of the Puducherry Assembly was the same. The BJP leader also said that the Blending and Bottling Units (BBUs) for manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) , were drawing groundwater reducing the water table in the territory.

It may be recalled that the Union territory has issued five fresh permits for Bottling and Blending Units to make IMFL in the territory. As many as 250 liquor shops were also allocated under the tourism category in the territory which provoked the BJP.

The AIADMK which is also a coalition partner in the NDA at Puducherry is also opposed to sanctioning of new BBUs of IMFL. AIADMK leader and former MLA, Vaiyapuri Manikantan had met the Puducherry BJP president, Saminathan and asked him to open out the stand of the Puducherry unit of the BJP.

The DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in a recent public meeting at Puducherry pointed out the necessity of a Dravidian model of government in Puducherry. He also said that the Chief Minister Rangasamy was subservient to the Governor of the Union Territory and that this was not good for a healthy democracy.

Chief Minister Stalin had announced openly that a Dravidian model government must be formed in Puducherry.

20221216-112002