The iconic Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow will soon be closed for repairs since small cracks have developed in it over the years.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has prepared a renovation plan but will take it up only when the district administration decides to stop traffic on the road on which the structure is situated.

Dr Aftab Hussain, chief archaeologist, ASI, Lucknow region said: “The cracks are around 8 to ten years old. The repair was planned a few months ago and was slated to start in September. For us, to repair the structure, the district administration will have to divert traffic on that road for at least three months. If not repaired now, things can get worse for the iconic monument.”

Commenting on the recent incident when a portion of the parapet of the Bara Imambara fell, he said: “The parapet fell partly because of the presence of a heavy box on it, and partly due to the dangling wires which helped water seep into the structure. Repair work there will start soon and our team has already surveyed the parapet. Following the inspection notes of the team, ASI Lucknow has sent an estimate for repairs to higher authorities for approval.”

An official of the district administration said: “The district administration will act immediately once the ASI sends the proposal to start work on the Rumi Darwaza.”

The IIT-K has already declared the Rumi Darwaza as the ‘most vulnerable standing monument of the city’.

The Rumi Darwaza was constructed by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784.

