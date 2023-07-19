INDIA

Rumi Darwaza to reopen for Moharram processions in Lucknow

The iconic Rumi Darwaza of Lucknow will reopen for two days to allow movement of religious processions during Moharram.

Traffic through the gate had been stopped by the Archaeological Survey of India for repair work but it will reopen on Thursday and July 26 to allow the 400-year-old tradition of procession during Moharram.

Two processions will pass through the gate — the Shahi Zari ka Juloos on Muharram 1st (Thursday) and Janab-e-Qasim Ki Mahadi on Moharram 7th (July 26).

The Islamic month of Moharram will start from Thursday.

According to the president of Shia Chand Committee, Maulana Saif Abbas, the moon for the Islamic month of Muharram was not sighted on Tuesday.

Hence, the month of Zihazza will conclude on Wednesday and the first day of Muharram will be on Thursday.

Imam Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Markazi Chand Committee said that Youm-e-Ashura, the day on which Imam Hussain was martyred will be on July 29.

