Actor Rumi Khan is stuck in Dubai owing to the second wave of the Covid pandemic in India. He had gone to the emirate to visit his brother.

“I was in Dubai to visit my brother, but then the second wave of Covid created a scary situation and I avoided travelling back to India. Now I’m stuck in Dubai. I’m worried about my parents who are quite old and alone in India. However, I’m in regular contact with them and I am arranging whatever they need and getting it delivered right to their house,” he says.

The actor plans to fly back to India once he is completely vaccinated. “I’ve got my first dose of vaccine. The second is scheduled in the coming month. Once I’m vaccinated, I’ll be allowed to travel back to India,” he says.

Rumi, is known for featuring in television series such as “Uttaran”, “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera”, “Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh” and “Mahabharat” (2013).

–IANS

anj/vnc