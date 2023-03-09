INDIA

Rumours of attacks on migrants in TN spread day after I called for Oppn unity: Stalin

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Thursday alleged that rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in the state, had emanated a day after his call for opposition unity against the BJP.

Responding to questions during the ‘ungalil oruvan’ or ‘one among you’ programme, Stalin attributed the rumours to the BJP leaders of northern India.

“Some BJP leaders in North India have shared these rumours with ulterior motives. For so many years workers from the northern states have been here happily and of late their numbers have increased further because they have no problem here. But someone has created fake videos to mislead that the migrant workers were attacked,” the chief minister said.

Stalin said that a detailed inquiry into the issue had found that migrant workers were not facing any problems in Tamil Nadu. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been apprised of the facts.

20230309-141804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN YouTuber remanded to 6-month judicial custody

    ‘Vivah Pakhwara’ in UP to promote mass marriages

    Jilted lover stabs engineering student to death in Bengaluru college

    Triton team meets Telangana minister over land for proposed plant