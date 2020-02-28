Rumours of mob marching to Shaheen Bagh causes panic, denied

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Panic gripped Shaheen Bagh and its adjoining areas following a rumour that a mob was marching towards the protest site.

But Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader Mehmood Ahmed took to social media to deny the rumours and claimed that the situation was normal. In his Facebook live from Shaheen Bagh, Ahmed said everything was normal and also showed a video.

Stating that areas like Madanpur Khadar and Jaitpur were also normal, Ahmed urged people not to believe in rumours.

Joint CP Devesh Srivastav, who was at Shaheen Bagh, told mediapersons not to believe canard and warned the people spreading such rumours of legal action.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

The protestors also called of the Sunday’s proposed Shaheen Bagh to Parliament march.

–IANS

